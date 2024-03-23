Watch Now:

The Cardinals optioned Robertson to Triple-A Memphis on Saturday.

Robertson has posted a 4.50 ERA across eight innings this spring, but the Cardinals will need to see a larger sample size from him before adding him to their bullpen. The 25-year-old right-hander logged a 6.04 ERA and 1.75 WHIP across 22.1 frames last season between the Red Sox and Dodgers.

