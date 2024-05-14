Naughton (elbow) has progressed to throwing live batting practice sessions and is close to beginning a rehab assignment, Daniel Guerrero of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Naughton underwent flexor tendon surgery last June and is almost ready to report to a minor league affiliate after completing his rehab. The left-hander is no longer on the Cardinals' 40-man roster but could work his way back into the bullpen mix if he regains his pre-surgery form.