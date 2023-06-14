Naughton visited a doctor in Texas earlier this week to receive a second opinion on his left forearm injury, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Naughton had a setback during his rehab appearance with Triple-A Memphis on Sunday, and at this stage, all treatment options appear to be on the table for the southpaw. That includes a procedure of some sort, though Denton notes that Naughton "might be able to avoid Tommy John surgery." Whatever the case, Naughton doesn't look as though he'll be returning from the Cardinals' 60-day injured list anytime soon.