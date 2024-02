Naughton (elbow) is behind schedule this spring as he completes his rehab from left flexor tendon surgery, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

The southpaw had the operation last June. Naughton was removed from the Cardinals' 40-man roster over the offseason but is in camp as a non-roster invitee. He'll likely begin the season at Triple-A Memphis but could eventually be a factor as a lefty option out of the St. Louis bullpen.