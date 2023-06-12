Naughton will be re-evaluated after he "felt a tug" in his left forearm during his first rehab appearance with Triple-A Memphis on Sunday, Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol told Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat on Monday.
Naughton lasted just three pitches before suffering the setback. He's missed nearly all of the season with the arm issue and clearly isn't going to be rejoining the St. Louis bullpen anytime soon.
More News
-
Cardinals' Packy Naughton: Exits rehab outing early•
-
Cardinals' Packy Naughton: Begins rehab assignment•
-
Cardinals' Packy Naughton: Moved to 60-day IL•
-
Cardinals' Packy Naughton: Plays catch Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Packy Naughton: MRI reveals no structural damage•
-
Cardinals' Packy Naughton: Lands on injured list•