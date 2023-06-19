Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol confirmed Monday that Naughton (forearm) will undergo surgery June 26, Lynn Worthy of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Marmol didn't specify whether Naughton would require Tommy John surgery or another kind of arm procedure, but the southpaw looks set to miss extended time in any case. Naughton has been on the shelf since April 8 with a strained left forearm and experienced a setback just three pitches into his first rehab appearance at Triple-A Memphis earlier this month.