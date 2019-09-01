Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: On base thrice in matinee

Goldschmidt went 2-for-4 with a pair of RBI singles, a walk and a run during a win over the Reds in the first game of a doubleheader Saturday.

Goldschmidt made his fair share of contributions to the Cardinals' 10-run outburst to kick off their day, pushing his August RBI total to 15. Although it was just a so-so month at the plate (.250) for Goldschmidt after a resurgent July, he heads into September having churned out multi-hit efforts in four of his last nine games.