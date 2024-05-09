Share Video

Goldschmidt is not in the lineup for Thursday's game in Milwaukee.

Goldschmidt had been slated to sit out Wednesday versus the Mets before that game was rained out, and he is again absent from the lineup card a day later. The 36-year-old is hitless so far in six contests this month. Alec Burleson will fill in for Goldschmidt at first base Thursday.

