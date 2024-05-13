Goldschmidt went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI in Sunday's win over the Brewers.

Goldschmidt needed Sunday's performance in a big way; he entered the contest riding a 1-for-32 skid. He finally snapped out of it with a solo homer in the fifth inning, followed by a game-tying RBI single in the sixth. However, he also struck out twice, giving him an uncharacteristic 2:15 BB:K over his last eight games. On the year, Goldschmidt is now slashing .197/.280/.279 with six extra-base hits and 13 RBI through 38 games.