Goldschmidt went 2-for-5 with a stolen base and a run scored in Tuesday's 7-6 win over the Angels.

Goldschmidt has gone 6-for-19 (.316) over the last four games, adding three RBI and three runs scored in that span, though he's also struck out 10 times. Any progress is a positive for the first baseman -- he went 0-for-27 over seven games to begin May. On the year, he's at a .205/.287/.282 slash line with three home runs, 14 RBI, 19 runs scored and two steals through 40 contests.