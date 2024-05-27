Goldschmidt went 2-for-4 with a pair of two-run home runs in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Cubs.

Goldschmidt opened up the scoring with a 424-foot two-run shot off Javier Assad in the third. He then followed up with another two-run blast in the fifth to put the Cardinals up 4-0, which was enough for them to hold onto the win. In 12 games since May 12, the 36-year-old is slashing .308/.357/.596 with four home runs, 10 RBI and nine runs scored. Sunday also marked his first multi-homer game since May 23, 2023. Despite his strong form of late, Goldschmidt is still underdelivering for fantasy managers on the whole this season, slashing .222/.298/.345 with six home runs, 21 RBI, 25 runs and three stolen bases across 215 plate appearances.