Goldschmidt said Wednesday after the Yankees were eliminated from the postseason that he would like to continue his playing career next season, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

An impending free agent, Goldschmidt had a solid 2026 campaign being used primarily as a short-side platoon player for the Yankees, slashing .252/.313/.452 with 18 home runs in 105 contests. That included a .967 OPS against southpaws, so Goldschmidt shouldn't have trouble finding work this winter despite the fact that he turned 39 in September.