Yankees' Paul Goldschmidt: Moving into a platoon role

Goldschmidt is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Cardinals.

On the bench for a second straight matchup versus a right-hander (Michael McGreevy), Goldschmidt looks like he could be headed for the short side of a platoon at first base with the newly acquired Luis Garcia. Yankees manager Aaron Boone acknowledged as much prior to Monday's contest, telling Bryan Hoch of MLB.com that Goldschmidt is likely to see most of his starts versus left-handed pitching moving forward. Goldschmidt has posted a monstrous .987 OPS in 143 plate appearances versus lefties this season, compared to a .581 OPS across 177 plate appearances versus righties.