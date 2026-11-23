The Mets agreed to a contract with Goldschmidt on Monday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

It's a one-year, $8 million deal, per Will Sammon of The Athletic. Goldschmidt will turn 40 late in the 2027 season, but he still crushes lefties, slashing .299/.393/.573 with 11 home runs in 183 plate appearances off southpaws during the 2026 regular season. He will likely serve as the short side of a platoon at first base, leaving incumbent Jared Young (concussion) as the projected long side of the platoon.