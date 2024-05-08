Goldschmidt is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Mets.
Goldschmidt is hitless in May and the Cardinals have discussed the possibility of giving him a few days off to clear his head and work on things. However, it's not yet clear whether this is the first of multiple days off or just a one off. Alec Burleson will handle first base in Goldschmidt's stead.
