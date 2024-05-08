Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said Tuesday that the team has considered sitting Goldschmidt for a few games as the first baseman works on his swing, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

It doesn't sound like anything has been decided on Goldschmidt, with Marmol noting the club is "evaluating everything in order to get him right." In six games so far in May, Goldschmidt is 0-for-23 with a 10:3 K:BB. He's slashing just .196/.287/.263 on the season with a 30.9 percent strikeout rate. If the Cards do elect to give Goldschmidt a little break, Alec Burleson would likely handle first base.