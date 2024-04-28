Goldschmidt went 2-for-5 with two RBI while netting his first stolen base of the season in Saturday's 7-4 victory over the Mets.

Goldschmidt one-hopped a two-run double off the wall as part of a four-run first inning for the Cardinals. He also added an infield single, a stolen base and another run scored. The former MVP did also strike out three times Saturday and has fanned at an elevated 30.1 percent. The production on the whole has ticked up over the past week, though, with Goldschmidt going 9-for-27 (.333) with one home run and four RBI.