The Cardinals recalled Pages from Triple-A Memphis on Sunday.

Pages was called up by St. Louis earlier in the season to provide depth at catcher with Willson Contreras battling a hand injury. Katie Woo of The Athletic notes that recalling Pages will allow the Cardinals to play both Contreras and Ivan Herrera at catcher and DH regularly. To make room for Pages, the Cardinals optioned outfielder Victor Scott to Triple-A Memphis.