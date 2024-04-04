The Cardinals recalled Pages from Triple-A Memphis on Thursday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

With Willson Contreras (hand) unavailable for Thursday's home opener versus Miami, Pages will come up from the minors to give the Cardinals depth at catcher behind Ivan Herrera. Pages slashed .240/.367/.440 across 30 plate appearances during spring training and will be making his MLB debut once he gets into a game. Matt Carpenter (oblique) was placed on the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move.