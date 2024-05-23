Fernandez allowed a run on two hits over one inning to earn the save in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Orioles. He did not walk or strike out a batter.

Fernandez allowed a run on a sacrifice fly in the ninth inning, but a baserunning blunder by the Orioles' Cedric Mullins took the tying run off base. The save was Fernandez's first of his career, and he got the opportunity because most of the Cardinals' high-leverage relievers pitched earlier Wednesday to finish off Tuesday's suspended game. The rookie right-hander has done alright in a low-leverage role with a 3.48 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 24:7 K:BB over 20.2 innings while adding one hold and an 0-1 record. He's struggled a little lately with four runs allowed over his last 3.1 innings.