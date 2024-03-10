Fernandez has allowed one run on four hits and a walk while striking out five over five innings in Grapefruit League play.

Fernandez was acquired by the Cardinals in the Rule 5 Draft in December. He will need to be on the major-league roster for all of the 2024 campaign -- if not, he must be offered back to the Red Sox. Given his work in spring, the Cardinals may be able to find a role for the 25-year-old right-hander. There are still a lot of options for middle-relief roles, but Fernandez's good first impression may help him stick with St. Louis.