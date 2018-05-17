Baron was called up by St. Louis prior to Thursday's game against the Phillies, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

In a corresponding move, the club placed Carson Kelly (hamstring) on the DL. With Yadier Molina (groin) also on the shelf, Baron will share time with Francisco Pena behind the plate, though Pena is expected to receive a majority of the action. Baron has only appeared in four major-league games, all coming in 2015 with Seattle, and was hitting just .153/.167/.186 during 17 games for Triple-A Memphis this year.