Cardinals' Steve Baron: Recalled from Memphis
Baron was called up by St. Louis prior to Thursday's game against the Phillies, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
In a corresponding move, the club placed Carson Kelly (hamstring) on the DL. With Yadier Molina (groin) also on the shelf, Baron will share time with Francisco Pena behind the plate, though Pena is expected to receive a majority of the action. Baron has only appeared in four major-league games, all coming in 2015 with Seattle, and was hitting just .153/.167/.186 during 17 games for Triple-A Memphis this year.
More News
-
Dynasty check-in: Who's up, who's down?
When it comes to sizing up players, dynasty leagues are a different animal. Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: It's Pivetta's time
Ownership stats show that many Fantasy players have been slow to warm up to Nick Pivetta, but...
-
Podcast: Barria or Lyles?
Have Jaime Barria and Jordan Lyles joined the mixed league discussion? Which pitchers should...
-
Let's make a trade
Getting an informed second opinion on a trade? Priceless. Chris Towers shares his takes on...
-
Waivers: Lyles earns our attention
Heath Cummings said presumed journeyman Jordan Lyles did enough on Tuesday to warrant atte...
-
Corbin's velocity concerning?
Patrick Corbin standout start to the season obscures a surprising decline in velocity. Chris...