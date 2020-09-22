site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Steve Baron: Time with Cleveland ends
By
RotoWire Staff
Sep 22, 2020

2:15 pm ET
The Indians released
Baron on Sunday.
Baron had been included in the Tribe's 60-man roster pool in early July, but he failed to receive a promotion from Cleveland's alternate site at any point during the 2020 season. The 29-year-old catcher is now free to pursue opportunities with other organizations.
