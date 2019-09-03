Baron was called up by the Pirates on Tuesday.

Triple-A Indianapolis' season came to a close Monday, and with that comes the second wave of September callups. Baron is the only one from Tuesday's group who was not previously on the 40-man. He didn't exactly hit his way onto the roster, slashing .180/.264/.248 in 45 games for Indy. Baron will merely provide catching depth behind Jacob Stallings and Elias Diaz over the final few weeks.

More News
Our Latest Stories