Cardinals' Tyler Lyons: Outrighted to Triple-A
Lyons cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Memphis on Friday.
Lyons missed six weeks with an elbow strain but otherwise struggled for the Cardinals with a 8.64 ERA, 1.92 WHIP and 19:8 K:BB over 16 innings. The 30-year-old will head to the Redbirds with the hope of rejoining the big-league club later this season if he can make significant improvements while in the minors.
