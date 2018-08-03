Lyons cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Memphis on Friday.

Lyons missed six weeks with an elbow strain but otherwise struggled for the Cardinals with a 8.64 ERA, 1.92 WHIP and 19:8 K:BB over 16 innings. The 30-year-old will head to the Redbirds with the hope of rejoining the big-league club later this season if he can make significant improvements while in the minors.

