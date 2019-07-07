Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Experiencing residual thumb issues
Molina, who's been out of the lineup for the last three games, is still experiencing discomfort in his thumb when he grips and swings a bat, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
This is the first official indication that Molina's multi-game layoff is due to any physical issue. Molina spent time on the injured list with a thumb strain in May and early June after getting hit by a foul ball, and the resulting discomfort has apparently never completely subsided. Rogers reports the soreness is affecting the veteran backstop's ability to drive the ball effectively, which seems to be corroborated by the fact he has just three extra-base hits in the 20 games he's played since returning. Molina is very likely to sit out a fourth consecutive game Sunday, which, when combined by the extended layoff afforded by the All-Star break, will hopefully give him the necessary rest to return at 100 percent for the second half.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 16 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Plate discipline standouts, breakouts
Ariel Cohen breaks down swing and contact rates on pitches inside and outside the zone to identify...
-
Waivers: Jansen remains scorching
Some of our preseason favorites are starting to turn things around, which makes them worth...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
Between promotions, injuries, risers and fallers, the prospect landscape has changed a bit...
-
Wednesday Waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings catches you up on Tuesday night's action and tells you who to consider addi...