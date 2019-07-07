Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Experiencing residual thumb issues

Molina, who's been out of the lineup for the last three games, is still experiencing discomfort in his thumb when he grips and swings a bat, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

This is the first official indication that Molina's multi-game layoff is due to any physical issue. Molina spent time on the injured list with a thumb strain in May and early June after getting hit by a foul ball, and the resulting discomfort has apparently never completely subsided. Rogers reports the soreness is affecting the veteran backstop's ability to drive the ball effectively, which seems to be corroborated by the fact he has just three extra-base hits in the 20 games he's played since returning. Molina is very likely to sit out a fourth consecutive game Sunday, which, when combined by the extended layoff afforded by the All-Star break, will hopefully give him the necessary rest to return at 100 percent for the second half.