Charlie Tilson: Elects free agency
Tilson elected free agency rather than accept an outright assignment to the minors, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
Tilson hit .229/.293/.285 in 54 games at the big-league level this season. He'll be looking for a minor-league contract this offseason.
More News
-
White Sox's Charlie Tilson: Dumped from 40-man roster•
-
White Sox's Charlie Tilson: Sent to Triple-A•
-
White Sox's Charlie Tilson: Back to reserve role•
-
White Sox's Charlie Tilson: Third straight start•
-
White Sox's Charlie Tilson: Back in action•
-
White Sox's Charlie Tilson: Exits Wednesday with flu•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Handing out awards for 2019
From 'most impactful player' to 'biggest underachiever' to 'most perplexing punctuation,' Scott...
-
Recapping Scott's Tout Wars failure
He thought he had it this year, but it wasn't to be. Scott White explores what went wrong for...
-
32 things you missed because football
Fantasy Football has a way of luring away otherwise dedicated Fantasy Baseballers, causing...
-
Early outfield rankings for 2020
The top five picks in most every 2020 draft figure to be outfielders, but how does the position...
-
Early shortstop rankings for 2020
Shortstop just seems to get better and better, and it's now a position where you're likely...
-
Early third base rankings for 2020
In the juiced ball era, every position is deep. But none is as deep as third base, where revealing...