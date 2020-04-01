Pirates' Charlie Tilson: Likely looking at trip to minors
Tilson, who is a long shot to make the team out of camp, hit .167 in 18 Grapefruit League at-bats.
The non-roster invitee saw limited action for the White Sox in 2019, playing all three outfield spots while slashing .229/.293/.285 with one homer and four stolen bases in 157 plate appearances. The 27-year-old stole 46 bases for Texas' Double-A team in 2015, but those numbers haven't translated to the major leagues. Tilson is likely to start 2020 with Triple-A Indianapolis while waiting for injuries to strike the Pittsburgh outfield.
