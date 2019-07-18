Tilson was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte on Thursday, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Tilson lost a fair amount of playing time when Jon Jay returned from the 60-day injured list in late June. He could be back in the big leagues at some point this season, but his .229/.293/.285 slash line through 54 games certainly doesn't suggest that he'll be a fantasy weapon if and when he returns.

