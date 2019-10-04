White Sox's Charlie Tilson: Dumped from 40-man roster
Tilson was outrighted to Triple-A Charlotte on Thursday.
This doesn't come as much of a surprise after the White Sox didn't add him to the roster in September. Tilson posted just a .578 OPS with the big club before being demoted in July and went on to post a below-league-average batting line with Charlotte. He'll face an uphill battle to get back onto the 40-man.
