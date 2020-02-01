Pirates' Charlie Tilson: Latches on with Pirates
Tilson agreed to a minor-league deal with the Pirates that includes an invitation to spring training, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.
Once an interesting prospect in the Cardinals' system, Tilson is now with his third organization. He hit .246/.310/.290 with one home run and six steals in 280 plate appearances across three seasons in the majors with the White Sox. His sprint speed was in the 94th percentile last year, so he could provide some steals if he were to win a job in spring training. The 27-year-old will be competing with the likes of Jason Martin for playing time.
