Chris Young: Opts out of contract
Young has decided to opt out of his contract with the Padres, Bob Scanlan of FOX Sports San Diego reports.
Young has decided to search for big-league opportunities elsewhere after being informed by the Padres that he wouldn't make their Opening Day roster. Given his struggles over the past two seasons (combined 6.52 ERA and 1.75 WHIP across 118.2 innings), it may be tough for the 38-year-old to find a major-league gig.
