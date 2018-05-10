Chris Young: Joins MLB in front office role

Young accepted a position Thursday as the Vice President of On-Field Operations, effectively ending his playing career, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

The soon-to-be 39-year-old was hoping to keep his playing career going in 2018, but was unable to find an opportunity after opting out of his minor-league deal with the Padres prior to the season. Young will call it quits after 13 MLB seasons with the Rangers, Padres, Mets, Mariners and Royals, finishing with a career 3.95 ERA across 1297.2 innings. He'll work under Joe Torre in his new role.