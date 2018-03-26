Padres' Chris Young: Fails to make roster
Young was told Monday that he won't make the Padres Opening Day roster, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Young's contract allows him to opt out if he doesn't make the Opening Day roster, and he is now expected to do so. A rotation spot opened up following Dinelson Lamet's elbow injury, but that spot will go to Robbie Erlin instead of Young. The 38-year-old righty has posted ERAs of 6.19 and 7.50 in the last two years, so he could have trouble finding another major-league job.
