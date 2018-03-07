Padres' Chris Young: Competing for rotation spot

Young tossed three innings of one-run ball while giving up three hits and striking out four in Tuesday's win over Kansas City.

Young fared well against his former club, continuing his solid spring with a 3.86 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and five strikeouts through seven innings. The 38-year-old is one of several pitchers vying for the Padres' final rotation spot. We are a couple of seasons removed from the veteran's renaissance year in 2015 (3.06 ERA over 123.1 seasons), so it wouldn't be a huge development if he were to continue his hot start and win the job battle. That said, almost any starting pitcher who plays half his games in Petco Park could draw the interest of very deep and NL-Only fantasy owners.