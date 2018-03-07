Padres' Chris Young: Competing for rotation spot
Young tossed three innings of one-run ball while giving up three hits and striking out four in Tuesday's win over Kansas City.
Young fared well against his former club, continuing his solid spring with a 3.86 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and five strikeouts through seven innings. The 38-year-old is one of several pitchers vying for the Padres' final rotation spot. We are a couple of seasons removed from the veteran's renaissance year in 2015 (3.06 ERA over 123.1 seasons), so it wouldn't be a huge development if he were to continue his hot start and win the job battle. That said, almost any starting pitcher who plays half his games in Petco Park could draw the interest of very deep and NL-Only fantasy owners.
More News
-
Padres' Chris Young: Minor-league deal with Padres•
-
Chris Young: Cut loose Saturday•
-
Royals' Chris Young: Designated for assignment Friday•
-
Royals' Chris Young: Deals three scoreless frames Wednesday•
-
Royals' Chris Young: Crushed in second straight spot start•
-
Royals' Chris Young: Confirmed as Sunday's starter•
-
12-team Head-to-Head points auction
Auctions have a way of revealing the true distribution of talent across a player pool, and...
-
Sleepers 2.0: Brand-name versions
Heath Cummings says notoriety doesn't stop these guys from being sleepers on draft day.
-
Breakouts 2.0: Like first-rounders
Heath Cummings looks for next year's first round picks and other breakout candidates.
-
Busts 2.0: Cooling on Arizona
Heath Cummings starts his updated bust column by discussing the Arizona Diamondbacks offen...
-
Spring Takes: Dahl, Duggar make inroads
Jason Kipnis continues his monster spring for Cleveland, and David Dahl and Steven Duggar are...
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Thames
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...