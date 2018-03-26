Padres' Chris Young: Reemerges as rotation candidate

Young could be reconsidered for a spot in the Padres' rotation to begin the season with Dinelson Lamet (elbow) expected to be sidelined until at least May, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Tribune reports.

After manager Andy Green revealed Sunday that Bryan Mitchell and Tyson Ross would remain in Arizona through Wednesday to toss simulated games to prepare for likely rotation assignments, it was assumed that Young was out of the mix for a starting role and would open the season as a long reliever for the Padres, if he was even included on the roster. However, after Lamet went down with the elbow injury during Sunday's Cactus League start, the Padres suddenly have another opening in the rotation, which will most likely fall to Young or Robbie Erlin. Per Acee, the Padres were set to meet with Young about his role with the team following his appearance in a minor-league game Sunday, so there should soon be some clarity regarding how -- or if -- the veteran right-hander fits into the big club's plans.