Padres' Chris Young: Eliminated from rotation competition
Manager Andy Green reported Sunday that Young will occupy a long-relief role if he makes the Opening Day roster, Dennis Lin of The Athletic San Diego reports.
Young was previously entrenched in the battle for the team's No. 5 starting pitcher role, but the Padres have apparently decided that he's no longer in the running to crack the Opening Day rotation. With Young looking at a long-relief bullpen role to begin the year, it seems likely that Tyson Ross will round out the back end of the rotation.
More News
-
Padres' Chris Young: Competing for rotation spot•
-
Padres' Chris Young: Minor-league deal with Padres•
-
Chris Young: Cut loose Saturday•
-
Royals' Chris Young: Designated for assignment Friday•
-
Royals' Chris Young: Deals three scoreless frames Wednesday•
-
Royals' Chris Young: Crushed in second straight spot start•
-
Roto hitting category targets
What do you need to win in hitting categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Roto pitching category targets
What do you need to win in pitching categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Fantasy Baseball Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need in one place to dominate the competition in your Fantasy baseball...
-
ADP: Best, worst draft values
Heath Cummings looks at draft day values on three different sites.
-
Top (non-Acuna) prospects to stash
We all know about Ronald Acuna, but he's not the only top prospect ticketed for the minors...
-
H2H Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...