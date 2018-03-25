Padres' Chris Young: Eliminated from rotation competition

Manager Andy Green reported Sunday that Young will occupy a long-relief role if he makes the Opening Day roster, Dennis Lin of The Athletic San Diego reports.

Young was previously entrenched in the battle for the team's No. 5 starting pitcher role, but the Padres have apparently decided that he's no longer in the running to crack the Opening Day rotation. With Young looking at a long-relief bullpen role to begin the year, it seems likely that Tyson Ross will round out the back end of the rotation.

