The Giants released Welker on Friday.

The 25-year-old corner infielder received his walking papers coming out of the All-Star break after he mustered an underwhelming .237/.388/.274 slash line with zero home runs over 170 plate appearances at Triple-A Sacramento. Welker is only a few years removed from being a top prospect in the Rockies system and reached the big leagues for a brief spell in 2021, but he's struggled to bounce back since undergoing shoulder surgery last summer.