Welker (shoulder) was claimed off waivers by the Giants on Friday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Welker underwent season-ending shoulder surgery in June and was designated for assignment by the Rockies on Wednesday. He'll find a new organization with the Giants, who recalled him and placed him on the 60-day injured list Friday. It's not yet clear whether the 24-year-old will be available for spring training in 2023.