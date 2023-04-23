Welker (shoulder) made his season debut for Triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday and is hitting .267 with an RBI and three runs in five games since joining the affiliate.

Though he never landed on Sacramento's 7-day injured list, Welker still missed the first two and a half weeks of the Pacific Coast League season while he continued to ramp back up from the left shoulder surgery he underwent last June. Welker is still just 25 years old and was once a top prospect in the Rockies system, but he hasn't logged more than 200 plate appearances in any season since 2019 and will likely need a prolonged period of success at Triple-A before he gets another call-up to the majors.