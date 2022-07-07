Welker (shoulder) was designated for assignment Wednesday,Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
Welker suffered a shoulder injury in late April and was ruled out for the season after undergoing surgery in June. He has seen limited game action in recent campaigns, as he also received an 80-game suspension for violation MLB's Drug Prevention and Treatment Program in 2020. The move opened a roster spot for Jose Urena, who allowed one earned run across 6.2 innings Wednesday against the Dodgers.