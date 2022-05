Simmons is starting at shortstop and batting ninth in Wednesday's game against the Pirates.

Simmons will make his second start in four games since his return from the injured list Sunday. Nico Hoerner (ankle) hit the IL himself to make room for Simmons, so there should be plenty of playing time available at shortstop, though it seems the Cubs are being cautious with the veteran as he works his way back from a shoulder injury. Ildemaro Vargas remain on hand to provide depth at the position.