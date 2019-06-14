Brach has allowed 10 runs in 2.2 innings of work over his last four appearances.

Brach has been awful since the calendar flipped to June and was poor in late May as well. Since May 20, he owns a 16.43 ERA and a 2.87 WHIP in 7.2 innings. The 33-year-old doesn't have any saves this season and is about to be even further from a ninth-inning role once Craig Kimbrel is ready to make his season debut.