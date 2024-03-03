Wieck (elbow) struck out one and walked one over a scoreless inning of relief Wednesday in the Cubs' 6-1 win over the Brewers in Cactus League play.

The appearance marked Wieck's spring debut and his first outing at any level since the 2021 season. The 32-year-old lefty reliever's 2021 campaign was cut short due to surgery to address an irregular heartbeat, but after getting a clean bill of health for spring training in 2022, he quickly developed an elbow strain that required Tommy John surgery months later. Wieck has made a full recovery from the procedure and will enter the 2024 season on the second season of the two-year, minor-league deal he inked in January 2023. Though he holds a 3.77 ERA over 65 career relief appearances in the majors with the Padres and Cubs from 2018 through 2021, Wieck will likely need to string together several quality appearances at Triple-A Iowa to begin the 2024 campaign before he gets a look in the Chicago bullpen.