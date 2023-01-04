Wieck (elbow) agreed Wednesday with the Cubs on a two-year, minor-league contract, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.
Wieck will rejoin the Cubs after he missed the entire 2022 season due to a left elbow strain, an injury for which he later underwent Tommy John surgery in late July. Given the timeline associated with Tommy John procedures, Wieck is unlikely to be ready to begin a minor-league rehab assignment until late in the 2023 campaign, if at all, so the Cubs were keen on bringing him aboard on a two-year deal in order to get at least one fully healthy season out of him. The 31-year-old lefty was previously a weapon out of the big-league bullpen in 2021, when he allowed no runs over 17 innings and struck out 28 across 15 relief appearances for Chicago.