Wieck (elbow) receive a platelet-rich plasma injection in late March and isn't expected to return until after the All-Star break, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Wieck landed on the 60-day injured list in mid-March with a left elbow strain, and he received the PRP injection shortly thereafter. The 30-year-old is apparently coming along slowly in his recovery and is expected to be out until at least late July.