Wieck (elbow) was activated from the 60-day injured list, cleared waivers outrighted to Triple-A Iowa on Thursday, Andy Martinez of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Wieck missed the full 2022 campaign and underwent Tommy John surgery in July. The left-hander is set to sit out most, if not all, of 2023, so the Cubs won't carry him on the 40-man roster into the offseason.