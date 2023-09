Hughes (knee) began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Iowa on Saturday, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Hughes has been on the injured list since June while recovering from a procedure on his left knee. He began throwing off a mound Aug. 15 and started facing hitters again Monday, and he's now set for the final stage of his recovery process. Hughes will likely need to make multiple appearances in the minors before returning to Chicago's bullpen.