The Diamondbacks reassigned Hughes to minor-league camp Thursday.

Hughes finished the 2023 season on the Cubs' 60-day injured list while he recovered from left knee surgery, but since he was making minor-league rehab appearances in September, he seemingly entered the offseason with a clean bill of health. After the Cubs non-tendered him in November, Hughes caught on with the Diamondbacks on a minor-league deal in free agency and turned in a 2.45 ERA while striking out five over 3.2 innings through his four Cactus League appearances. Though Hughes' solid spring wasn't enough to help him secure a spot in Arizona's Opening Day bullpen, he could be in the mix for a promotion to the big club if he continues to excel at Triple-A Reno early in the season.