Hughes was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Sunday.
Hughes joined the big-league roster at the end of April and started out with two scoreless appearances, but he surrendered four runs while recording just one out Saturday versus the Padres. Ryne Nelson (elbow) was activated from the 15-day injured list in a corresponding move.
